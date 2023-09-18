Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

'The difference is amazing': Wollongong Hospital's revamped children's ward unveiled

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated September 18 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albion Park's Adam Henley and 13-year-old daughter Kayla walking through the corridor of the revamped children's ward. Picture by Adam McLean
Albion Park's Adam Henley and 13-year-old daughter Kayla walking through the corridor of the revamped children's ward. Picture by Adam McLean

Having a child who is sick enough to be in and out of the kid's ward is any parent's "worst nightmare", according to Adam Henley who has been in hospital with daughter Kayla countless times over the past five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.