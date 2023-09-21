Cringila have vowed to come back bigger and better in 2024 as the dust settles on Sunday's heart-breaking Premier League grand final loss to rivals Coniston.
In a tense decider, the JJ Kelly Park club ended their 22-year IPL top-grade premiership drought with a 1-0 win. Matthew Floro proved the hero at WIN Stadium, drilling home a superb strike early in the second half to set up the victory.
While it was ecstasy for Coniston at the full-time whistle, the Lions were left to lick their wounds and rue a missed opportunity.
Sunday marked Cringila's first grand final appearance in 29 years, and was another step forward for the team after reaching the preliminary final stage last year where they lost 2-1 to Wollongong United.
While it was a disappointing result, Lions coach Jorge De Matos said Sunday's defeat would be a "learning point" as they look to build for 2024.
"I'm immensely proud of the boys and the season that we put together. But I think the moment just got the better of us. It's an experience - just like it was last year - and gives us more hunger for next year," he said.
"That fear of losing is now over because we've been there, done that and experienced it. We've got that hurt in the mind after a loss like that, and that just serves as a learning point. Last year, we failed at the semi-final, and this year we went one better.
"So ultimately, the goal next year is to go one better again."
In positive news for Lions fans, the defeat appears to have galvanised the squad to stick together for their next IPL campaign.
"We'll be retaining pretty much our whole squad. All of the boys have indicated that we want to come back, which is a clear indication of what we're building," De Matos said.
"Our culture off the field is excellent with our committee, staff, players and everything. We're definitely going to be keeping everyone together and going again next year."
