Illawarra residents are invited to two new community forum sessions to learn more about the Illawarra Offshore Wind Zone.
The extra public sessions have been put on the agenda in the lead-up to the end of the consultation period on October 16.
They come after six public community information sessions were held at locations across the Illawarra.
The new community forums are being held to help provide more information on offshore wind and have been set up by Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes following feedback from the official government consultation that residents wanted to listen to more information from experts.
The community forums will be held on Saturday, October 8, at Thirroul Community Centre between 1pm and 5pm and Wednesday, October 11, at the University of Wollongong between 4pm and 8pm.
Residents will be able to have their questions answered. They will be able to listen to a panel discussion including Hi Neighbour founding director Yael Stone, Arthur Rorris, secretary of the South Coast Labour Council, Dr Jodi Edwards, UOW Vice Chancellors Research Fellow, Ty Christopher, UOW Energy Futures Network and Ellen Couch, a UOW Student.
Attendees can register here: https://alisonbyrnesmp.com.au/community/upcoming-events/
"These experts live in our community and want to help us understand some of the facts around offshore wind and the technical and engineering response to the climate change challenge that impacts us all. Each of them, like me, believes that our community has a vital role to play in the shape, scale and construction of our future energy supply needs," Ms Byrnes said.
The Illawarra Offshore Wind Zone covers 1461 square kilometres of ocean and will be between 10 and 30 kilometres offshore.
The consultation is open until October 16, and feedback can be provided on the issue here.
