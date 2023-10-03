Federal MPs representing the Illawarra have vowed to spend every day until October 14 campaigning for the Voice to Parliament.
Stephen Jones and Alison Byrnes joined fellow "yes" campaigners, including Wollongong councillor Ann Martin, outside Warrawong Community Centre on Tuesday morning, the first day of early voting in NSW.
"I passionately believe, as Alison does, that we should change our constitution. It's a modest change," Mr Jones said.
"Whether you agree or disagree with us, let's engage in this conversation in a very Australian way, which is respectfully and with good humour."
He would not be drawn on what would happen come October 15 if the referendum failed, saying he would let media and commentators speculate but he, Ms Byrnes and the 'yes' volunteers would spend their time encouraging people to vote for the Voice and recognise Indigenous Australians in the constitution.
"We'll deal with the 15th of October on the 15th of October," Mr Jones said.
Ms Byrnes said the 'yes' campaign was "very much a community campaign".
"It's has been run by local volunteers from many different parts of society, many different political persuasions," Ms Byrnes said.
Speaking about the active local campaign, she said Wollongong was a "very accepting community" and "everyone has a genuine interest in getting things right for our First Nations people, and for doing things better".
Below are the early voting centres now open in the Illawarra:
For more information and a list of all voting centres open on Saturday, October 14, click here.
