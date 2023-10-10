Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

Illawarra paramedics join rally as anger over lack of pay deal grows

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated October 10 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the Illawarra paramedics who took part in the October 10 rally. Picture by Darren Malone
Some of the Illawarra paramedics who took part in the October 10 rally. Picture by Darren Malone

Off duty paramedics from the Illawarra travelled to a statewide rally in Sydney to protest a lack of action from the NSW Government on increasing their wages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.