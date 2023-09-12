Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

Labor faces pressure from Illawarra paramedics as NSW budget day nears

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated September 12 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Images from the rally held outside NSW parliament on September 12; and a chalked up ambulance outside Wollongong Hospital calling for Chris Minns to take action. Pictures supplied, and file picture
Images from the rally held outside NSW parliament on September 12; and a chalked up ambulance outside Wollongong Hospital calling for Chris Minns to take action. Pictures supplied, and file picture

Illawarra paramedic and senior HSU delegate Tess Oxley has lead a rally outside parliament house to call on the NSW Government to change the way paramedics across the state are paid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.