Mistrial declared in case of accused Wollongong cocaine recipient Stephen Fenn

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated October 10 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 1:07pm
Stephen Fenn departs Wollongong Courthouse on Tuesday, October 10.
Stephen Fenn departs Wollongong Courthouse on Tuesday, October 10.

The jury in a Wollongong drug trial has been discharged over an administrative bungle which saw a single juror handed different information about the case.

