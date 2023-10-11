Illawarra Mercury
Department investigating after prizes offered for anti Illawarra wind farm signatures

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 11 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 11:35am
The Department of Climate Change, Environment Energy and Water is investigating after posts in anti-wind farm Facebook groups offered giveaways and freebies in exchange for submissions against a proposed offshore wind zone off the coast of the Illawarra.

