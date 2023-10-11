As dawn seeped across Port Kembla's MM Beach, Daniel Bourke stoked the fire and listened intently.
Hours later he was at the University of Wollongong, microphone in hand, telling a small but passionate crowd of the continued need for "enthusiasm and positivity".
His presence at both events is testament to the strength of his belief about the need for a Voice to parliament.
And as referendum day looms large on the nation's horizon, Mr Bourke, like so many of Wollongong's Yes team crew, vowed to maintain his commitment long after the weekend has gone.
The morning was a reflective one, spent quietly discussing the impact of the past few weeks on a group of like-minded volunteers, literally thrown together in pursuit of constitutional change.
Individually the speakers expressed their gratitude for each other and their support of a common goal - which goes beyond referendum "success".
"It doesn't end on Saturday," one volunteer said to what was almost synchronised nodding from the 20-strong group.
That message was echoed in a different fashion, by different generations, at UOW's Gwynneville campus at lunchtime.
The Rally against Racism, organised by the Wollongong Undergraduate Students' Association, attracted a handful of speakers, all of whom shared equally impassioned pleas.
South Coast Labour Council president Tina Smith put a simple proposition to the people: call out racism.
"We should never walk past it," she said. "We should call it out when we hear it, see it, and spread the good word that we need to support each other in this."
She urged the students to use their inquiring minds and be critical: "Pull it apart, look at the facts, and make your own decisions."
And just as the union leader urged the students to continue their education, Wollongong Undergraduate Students' Association president Ela Akyol was more forthright.
"Regardless of the results, we want to have a strong student body that's still advocating for indigenous rights, regardless of yes or no.
"There still has to be a treaty, still has to be the truth-telling," Ms Akyol said.
"We want to see the Statement of the Heart implemented in full and we want students to get around that and be supportive, but still educating people."
For a split-second she did contemplate the possibility of the nation voting against recognising First Nations people in the Constitution.
"We are the future leaders of the country and I think a No vote could be further fire to ignite us to say we need to fight even harder for indigenous rights.
"So there can be change. We can be the change."
Rest assured, Daniel Bourke, who intends to clock more than 45km running between booths across the city keeping Yes team vibes buoyed, will be part of that change, too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.