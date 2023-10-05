They're too young to vote but don't think they are not aware of the looming Voice referendum.
And don't even begin to think they don't have fully formed opinions - because they do.
Ace Cert is from Thirroul and just like fellow 16-year-olds Samuel Stephenson and Finlay Cassidy, is frustrated at not being able to vote but upbeat all the same.
"There's so much that can be said and done even though I don't have a right to vote," she said.
"The most important thing to me at the moment is educating the people around me, and myself about the pros and information around the vote, with proper information."
The Five Islands College Year 12 student has found the national discussion underwhelming and is concerned by the seeming lack of willingness to self-educate.
"So many organisations are handing out free information, and choosing to not educate yourself out of your own free will does show I guess some ignorance on your behalf."
Finlay Cassidy, from Berry, who studies at Shellharbour Anglican College, believes the next gen voters can still contribute to the discussion, too.
"Young people still have a very important role to play in advocacy and getting this referendum to pass."
He, too, is concerned by the reported laziness of potential voters.
"Do some research, there's plenty of resources out there for you and Ifeel reading the Uluru Statement form the Heart, the foundation of where this proposal is coming from is a very good first step to take, to sort of help you empathise with the Indigenous community and where they're coming from and what they are exactly asking for."
Apprentice electrician Samuel Stephenson believes in equality.
"I'd say yes is pretty important to me because I know a lot of people, my family, some of those are First Nations, and I think they should have a fair chance like everybody else to grow up in an equal world."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.