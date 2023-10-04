Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong comedian Jenna Owen co-stars in Briggs' viral 'Far enough' video

By Angela Thompson
Updated October 4 2023 - 10:42pm, first published 10:29pm
Comedians Victoria Zerbst and Jenna Owen (AKA Freudian Nip) in a scene from the Far Enough skit released to social media on Wednesday, October 4.
Wollongong comedy product Jenna Owen co-stars in a new viral skit that pokes serious fun at progressive Australians grappling with how to vote in the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

