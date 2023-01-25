As discussions about the growing need for a First Nations Voice to the Australian Parliament continue, Daniel Bourke is using his voice for change in the Illawarra - but he's not Indigenous.
The Wollongong resident will never truly know the hardships faced by Australia's founding people and their ancestors, but he has taken it upon himself to build support for a resounding 'yes' vote for the referendum coming up this year.
Mr Bourke will be running 67km as a link to the 1967 referendum on Indigenous recognition.
"It's an opportunity for me to do something here, to engage white people in turning things around," Mr Bourke said.
"As a major part of the population, it is incumbent upon white people to make changes that will benefit everyone in the society."
The construction site manager believes most Australians remain unaware of what the referendum is and what it means for the Indigenous community.
"If Aboriginal people all vote yes and white people all vote no - it'll be over before it begins," he said.
"The people in power in Australia need to have an empathetic view that the power needs to be shared."
Mr Bourke believes from a societal perspective it only makes sense for people to vote 'yes' as it is both fair and practical.
"It is fair that First Nations People, the oldest continual culture on Earth, are included in the constitution and the practical means for better outcomes, such as Closing The Gap is to provide a First Nations voice to have say on matters directly impacting them," he said.
Mr Bourke's campaign is gaining traction within the community with members from his Coniston gym Fitness Ally and a local running club getting behind the cause.
"The total distance is 67km but it's a 7km loop repeated over and over so trying to get people who will come along and do a couple of laps, or just walk a lap would be a great way to get the community involved," he said.
The big run is set to go ahead on Sunday, February 12 with Mr Bourke feeling more and more excited and nervous as the day inches closer.
"I have been training for three and a half months now but I've never done a run this big before," he said.
"All I'm focusing on is staying mentally strong."
Mr Bourke has also started a GoFundMe page for donations going to the From The Heart campaign aimed at spreading awareness about the referendum and its impacts.
"What I find is that if people donate to a fundraiser or have a physical attachment to it, they are more likely to be invested in the outcome," he said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed a referendum will be called to change the wording in Australia's Constitution to recognise Indigenous people and establish a voice to parliament by the end of the year but a date has not been confirmed yet.
