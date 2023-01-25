An apprentice carpenter has been released on bail after he was charged over the alleged one-punch attack that knocked Brisbane Bullets' player Harry Froling unconscious in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Nathan Mesinez, 19, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after police appealed for information over an alleged assault that left Froling with a fractured skull and brain bleed on January 22.
The former Hawks player and brother of current captain Sam Froling has since undergone emergency surgery and will remain in hospital for up to two weeks, according to tendered court documents.
Mesinez, who has no prior criminal history, is facing charges of affray and recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm. He is yet to enter formal pleas.
Court documents revealed Froling, 24, was out with friends following the Bullets' win against the Hawks on Saturday and entered the Heyday nightclub on Crown Street about 11.15pm.
It is alleged Froling was captured on CCTV leaving the venue about 2.15am before he stopped outside the nearby Battle Axe Throwing business and spoke with a group of women.
Police will allege Mesinez is seen sitting on the footpath, before he walked over to Froling at about 2.30am.
It is alleged the pair have a short conversation before Mesinez punches Froling in the face with his left fist, appearing to knock Froling out, preventing him from breaking his fall as he hit the ground, according to court documents.
Froling hit the ground with impact, police claim, and he remained on the concrete for a short period before emergency services arrived.
Mesinez is alleged to have walked away after the alleged attack with the group of females.
Froling was taken to Wollongong Hospital, however left and returned to Brisbane where he then attended Prince Charles Hospital. Subsequent scans revealed the extent of his injuries, including a 15mm haematoma (brain bleed).
Police will also allege an hour before the alleged confrontation, Mesinez was captured on CCTV engaged in another physical fight with another male in a separate incident.
Mesinez was arrested on Tuesday just before 3.30pm after he turned himself in to Wollongong Police Station. Police seized the clothing worn by Mesinez during the alleged incident after a search of his Coniston address.
In court on Wednesday, police prosecutor Sergeant Kate McKinley opposed Mesinez' release, citing the community denounces one-punch attacks or "king hits".
"Many victims have died as a result of the consequences from these types of offending," Sgt McKinley said.
"It is pure luck these injuries weren't more serious than they already were."
However defence lawyer Caitlin Drabble said the alleged attack was not unprovoked, arguing that Froling had allegedly been harassing Mesinez' girlfriend and her friends earlier that night.
Ms Drabble added that Mesinez' girlfriend pushed Froling outside the venue and told him to leave them alone. Ms Drabble said Froling allegedly "invited" Mesinez to hit him when he approached.
"It's not an unprovoked attack ... it's not raging masculinity," Ms Drabble said.
"This has some further, nastier undercurrents that need to be ventilated in the court system."
Ms Drabble said Mesinez had about six or seven drinks in total that night and stopped drinking between 12.30pm to 1am.
Magistrate Greg Elks accepted Mesinez had no prior criminal record and did not believe there were risks to Froling's safety given he is interstate.
Bail was granted and Mesinez was ordered to reside in Coniston, not go near or contact Froling, and abstain from alcohol.
He is also subject to a curfew and must not leave the house after 10pm and before 6am.
Mesinez will return to court next month.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
