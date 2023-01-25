In just 92 days, Wollongong's gamblers lost $53m to poker machines, with critics labelling the losses as "obscene" amid calls for urgent reforms.
Daily profits for pubs and clubs in NSW have soared by 11 per cent, from $21.3 million to $23.7 million, Liquor and Gaming NSW quarterly figures show.
The losses are equivalent to almost $1m every single hour and Wollongong is second in a shameful top ten of regional LGAs ordered by poker machine net profits.
Wesley Mission CEO and gambling reform advocate, Reverend Stu Cameron, said the losses were obscene and they highlighted the need for urgent reforms.
"More than $2 billion lost to pokies in just three months is unthinkable when people are struggling with escalating food, fuel and energy prices," he said.
"The predatory pokies industry is positioned in every town and suburb to take advantage of people who may be vulnerable."
Pokies in metro areas accounted for $1.4b of the losses, while $752m was gambled and lost in regional locations.
Sydney's west accounted for the biggest losses in the state's 86,568 poker machines during the third quarter of 2022, data shows.
Outside Sydney, the losses in regional areas were significant, with the Central Coast ranked the highest for profit-making machines with $85m made during the three-month period.
Wollongong's pokies took in $53m, in Newcastle $51m was made and Lake Macquarie's pokies captured profits of $39m.
This was followed by: Tweed $28m, Shoalhaven $25m, Mid-Coast $20m, Murray River and Port Macquarie-Hastings with $19m each and Coffs Harbour at $18m.
"People experiencing financial hardship can be drawn into gambling, hoping for a win to afford groceries and pay the rent. However, any hope is an illusion," Mr Cameron said.
Meanwhile, debate surrounding cashless gaming machines continues after a damning 2022 report from the NSW Crime Commission found billions of dollars in dirty cash was among the $95 billion being funnelled through the machines each year.
I'm a breaking news reporter for Australian Community Media's 100+ newspapers across the country. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
