Shellharbour, University gear up for Women's Premier League blockbuster

Shellharbour coach Ron Fogarty says he won't underestimate University of Wollongong as the sides prepare for Sunday's top-of-the-table Women's Premier League clash at Myimbarr Oval.
It's only early days in the WPL season, but Harbour have set the pace in the opening fortnight with 5-0 and 4-0 thrashings of Bulli and Thirroul respectively.
Last year's grand final winners will be favourites to continue their winning ways in round three, however, UOW showed why they shouldn't be underestimated last week by knocking over reigning league champions Woonona 1-0.
Holli Turner's goal in the 24th minute at Kooloobong Oval proved the difference as the Unicorns kicked off their 2024 campaign in style to jump into second spot on the table.
"For a number of years, Uni have been a real strong force in the competition," Fogarty told the Mercury.
"They probably didn't get to play to their full potential last year, so they're hungry this year. I think Woonona were down a few players, but they've (UOW) got a strong women's squad across the board.
"We expect a tough clash (on Sunday). The key will be scoring more goals, and competing for the 90 minutes. You can't be complacent against a team like UOW."
While wary of Uni, Fogarty has been delighted with his own side's form in 2024.
Shellharbour had an impressive pre-season, reaching the grand final in both the Maso Cup and Julie Porter Cup, and they haven't missed a beat in the first two rounds of the WPL.
"We're travelling really well," Fogarty said.
"We had a strong Maso Cup, a strong Julie Porter Cup, and we had a good result on Wednesday night in the Sapphire Cup (they beat Holroyd 4-1). So the girls are in a good position going into this game.
"I've been impressed with the link up with the new players. Bringing in these new recruits, I've been impressed with how they've been able to gel - on and off the field - with the existing crew."
Sunday, April 28
Woonona v Thirroul at Ocean Park; Shellharbour v University of Wollongong at Myimbarr Oval; Albion Park v Bulli at Terry Reserve.
