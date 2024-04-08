Sharks eager for next challenge after securing Julie Porter Cup title

Woonona will enter this year's Women's Premier League campaign with an extra spring in their step after claiming the final pre-season silverware on offer.
In a tense battle at Ian McLennan Park on Sunday night, it took penalties to decide a winner in the Julie Porter Cup final between the Sharks and Shellharbour after the sides had been locked at 1-1 by the full-time whistle.
Woonona had grabbed an early lead via a Jordan Wheatley penalty, before Harbour responded on the one-hour mark through Jessica Bell.
Last year's WPL league champions were then able to prevail 3-1 on penalties, with Wheatley, Bethany Nielsen and Sophie Heath finding the back of the net.
It was the perfect result for the Sharks as they prepare to kick off their 2024 WPL campaign against the White Eagles at Ocean Park this Sunday, April 14.
"It was a really good game. Shellharbour played really well and we were maybe lucky to come away with the win," Woonona captain Morgan Anderson told the Mercury.
"We really struggled with injuries. We had a few players out going into the match and then had two starters injured during the match, so I'm really happy with the resilience of our team. They really dug in deep when things weren't going great. Shellharbour are a quality side, so being able to hold on against them was a great result.
"It particularly gives us a lot of confidence for those young girls that have stepped up from youth grade. For them to come into a winning environment - and for them to step up when players went down - I think it shows the strength of the whole squad and builds confidence across all grades.
"The girls that really stood up were Paige Hirst, Emily Franklin, Emily Muzevic and Taylah Demmery."
For Shellharbour, Sunday's defeat was a missed opportunity to claim some silverware on the eve of year's WPL.
However, coach Ron Fogarty was pleased with the fighting spirit shown by his side in Sunday's Cup final.
"I think it went as predicted that both teams would be fairly evenly matched," he said.
"It was a fairly scrappy and rusty start, being this early in the season. And I think both teams never do well going from grass to synthetic surfaces. But I thought both teams had their fair chances and obviously Woonona were able to capitalise on that penalty and then we were able to equalise. I thought it was a really good arm-wrestle.
"We've had two pre-season tournaments and gone to grand finals in both, with the Maso Cup and the Julie Porter Cup. So the girls are confident and they're taking their shape quite well. Coming back from being grand final champions, we're expecting to be in the finals series again at the end of this year."
Sunday, April 14:
Woonona v Albion Park at Ocean Park; University of Wollongong v Bulli at Kooloobong Oval; Shellharbour v Thirroul at Myimbarr Park.
