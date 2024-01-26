Excitement builds as the 2024 Maso Cup kicks off in Berkeley and Cringila

Football fever has returned to the region, with the annual Maso Cup kicking off across two venues in the Illawarra.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Cup is one of the Australian-Macedonian football community's biggest tournaments, which began on Friday night with three over-35s games and one youth grade match.
Games are being held at Berkeley's Macedonia Park and Cringila's Crehan Park across the four-day competition, which is divided into five grades - men's division one, men's division two, over-35s, youth and women.
The first Cup was held in 2009 and no Illawarra team has ever secured the trophy.
Co-hosts Wollongong United and Cringila Lions are both competing in this year's edition, alongside fellow Premier League club Shellharbour FC.
Lions president Steve Jovanovski recently told the Mercury that it was a great coup for the Cup to be held in the Illawarra.
"We obviously have a traditional Macedonian culture that we try and promote across football, but also our dance and language school at our club," he said
"Both clubs are strong clubs and have a lot of history. We're rivals on the field, but it's been good to collaborate off the field and share this great event."
Mercury photographer Robert Peet was at Macedonia Park on Friday to capture the action between men's side Shellharbour and Geelong, with the Victorians prevailing 4-2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.