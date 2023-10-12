Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

TIGS students shine light on Illawarra youth homelessness in Future Problem Solving Program

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated October 12 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year nine students Isabella Carswell, Robbie Lavalle, Lucy Bernie, Rhys Chieng and Yasmin Matar at The Illawarra Grammar School. Picture by Adam McLean
Year nine students Isabella Carswell, Robbie Lavalle, Lucy Bernie, Rhys Chieng and Yasmin Matar at The Illawarra Grammar School. Picture by Adam McLean

Five high school students decided to tackle the issue of youth homelessness in the Illawarra for a school project and to bring it to the national stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.