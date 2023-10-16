Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

The Disability Trust opens cafe at HammondCare Horsley

By Newsroom
Updated October 16 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Plant Room supported workers Izzy and Jonathon offer up trays of sandwiches. Picture supplied
The Plant Room supported workers Izzy and Jonathon offer up trays of sandwiches. Picture supplied

People with disability are now serving up cafe meals and coffee to residents of a dementia care village in Horsley, their loved ones, and the wider community under a partnership that represents an Australian first.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.