Wollongong's own Lego master will bring his popular brick show to the northern suburbs on Sunday.
Event organiser Graham Draper - a professional Lego creator and mastermind of the much-loved Illawarra Annual Brick Show in Berkeley - will run a pop-up event at Mount Ousely Public School.
Made up of some half-a-million bricks, the models on display will include iconic structures like the Arc de Triomphe and Venice bell tower, as well as Minions, Marvel and Lego Friends creations.
Mr Draper said a highlight of the exhibition would be the Rubik's Cube Solver.
"It's built using LEGO Mindstorms (programmable robotics) and kids can mess up a Rubik's Cube and it solves the cube in about a minute," he said.
"There will also be play tables where kids can get creative and build themselves."
All money raised from the event will be donated to Mount Ousley PS P&C Association, which will run a BBQ and bake sale on the day.
Mr Draper, who formed the Wollongong LEGO Users Group (GongLUG) about six years ago, has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for various charities.
The main benefactor of his exhibitions has been KidsWish, which supports children with a disability or illness.
Lego Brick Show will take place on Sunday, October 22, at Mount Ousley Public School on Vereker Street, Fairy Meadow, from 10am to 3pm. Kids and adults, $6 each, or $20 for a family.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.