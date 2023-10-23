Off-field success now matching Shellharbour Junior Football Club's on-field triumphs

There has been plenty of success on the field for Shellharbour Junior Football Club in recent years, with the latest triumph coming as late as Sunday when the Shellharbour U18 women's team won Football NSW's prestigious Champion of Champions tournament.
Now the club is seeing similar success off the field with news construction of a fourth sporting field at Myimbarr Community Park is almost complete.
It was announced on Monday that works were now well progressed on the final stage of the project.
This stage includes the addition of secure fencing, access gates, advanced sports field lighting and structured seating for spectators.
The first stage of the project included the development of a new playing field with major earthworks, drainage systems, irrigation and integrated footpaths.
James Sekulovski, who played all his junior football at the club, said seeing the committee work hard to improve playing facilities for players was a big reason he decided to sign on to play for the senior Shellharbour Football Club.
"Just seeing the work here today I knew this is where I had to play so I messaged the other clubs interested in signing me that I was going to play for Shellharbour," the 21-year-old said.
"As a player you want the best facilities possible. It's no surprise our teams are enjoying success on the field, the committee is doing everything possible off the field to make our lives easier.
"Having good facilities and grounds to train and play on makes a world of difference."
It's believed the fourth sporting field at Myimbarr Community Park will be used for training at first with plans for senior football club games to be played there in the near future.
The final stage of work was possible thanks to funding from the Federal Government under Phase 4 of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure grant scheme.
Shellharbour City Council was successful in securing $567,099 from the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program for this project.
The council contributed $800,000 to the $1,367,099 project.
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer said he was delighted with the progress of the new sporting field, which will benefit local clubs and the wider community.
"Local sporting membership numbers are increasing in both female and junior participants across the city which is putting pressure on existing facilities, we are very excited to see the progress in delivering this new infrastructure and sporting field to meet the growth in participation," Mayor Homer said.
"I thank the Federal Government for funding the final stage of this important community project."
Sekulovski is the son of Shellharbour JFC president Yani Sekulovski.
He said his father and the rest of the committee had worked hard over the years to grow the junior base, improve facilities and create a direct pathway into senior football.
Last December Shellharbour Junior Football Club and Shell Cove FC seniors merged under the one branch - Shellharbour Football Club.
This decision allowed the region's biggest junior football club to have a direct pathway to senior football.
The men's side had first, reserve and youth grade teams competing in the District League this year.
"Obviously there's a lot of kids including myself who had played all their junior football with Shellharbour. Now with the senior outfit coming in it has created a direct pathway which is fantastic," Sekulovski said.
"I've got to commend the committee once again for all the hard work they have done.
"The latest work to construct another playing field will only attract more juniors and seniors to join the club, which is a great thing."
