Planning for pets and animals is an important part of your household's bushfire preparations. Safety for your pets and animals is your responsibility. Being prepared is essential to you and your animal's survival.
Include animals in your planning and take early action to protect or relocate them to appropriate premises.
For help call NSW RSPCA on 1300 278 358 or visit the NSW Department of Primary Industries online.
Stay up-to-date with fires in your area on the Hazards Near Me app, review your bushfire survival plan and know what you will do if a fire threatens.
Safety of your animals is your responsibility. To best protect your livestock, it is important to be prepared and self-reliant. Including your animals and livestock in your plans will reduce stress at the time, allow clearer thinking and improve the chances of keeping you and your livestock safe.
In a bushfire emergency, NSW Department of Primary Industries and Local Land Services support rural landholders and farmers by:
For more information on preparing animals and livestock for bushfires, visit the NSW DPI website or contact Local Land Services on 1300 795 299.
