Two centuries highlight Illawarra's latest Creighton Cup win

Illawarra are in the box seat to win the Creighton Cup after a big round three victory over Shoalhaven on Sunday at Bernie Regan Oval.
Young guns Bailey Abela and Ben Phillips hit majestic centuries and shared an almost 300-run partnership to propel Illawarra to their latest win.
Illawarra was reeling at 2-4 before opener Abela and Phillips combined to turn the game their team's way.
Phillips was the first to go but not before he smashed 145 runs from just 123 balls. Some 96 of those runs came in boundaries, with the youngster hammering 21 fours and two sixes.
It was a truly impressive debut Illawarra senior representative performance from the Dapto Cricket Club player.
Abela was also all class in hammering 152 runs from just 141 balls. The Wests Illawarra batter also hammered 11 boundaries and cleared the boundary seven times.
Pushpinder Jassal (11) and Angus Cumming (18) also contributed some late valuable runs as Illawarra compiled a massive 8-357 from their 50 overs.
Brock Balgowan (4-51) was the pick of the bowlers, with captain Justin Weller (2-65) and Hyeon Parsons (2-77) also snaring two wickets apiece for Shoalhaven.
In reply with the bat four Shoalhaven batters, Parsons (36), Brandon Labb (32), Balgowan (28) and Jakob Horsman (22), scored 20 or more but it wasn't nearly enough as Shoalhaven were bowled out for 161 from just 35.5 overs.
Troy Coleman (4-24) and Jack Yates (3-29) led the way with the ball for Illawarra.
The win was Illawarra's second in as many games, with a brilliant century from Ethan Debono having propelled Illawarra to a comfortable opening round Creighton Cup victory over South Coast.
The Creighton Cup will conclude next Sunday with three T20 fixtures. Illawarra will take on Shoalhaven first up before a clash against South Coast. The final game will be between Shoalhaven and South Coast.
