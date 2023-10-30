Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Tons to Bailey Abela and Ben Phillips fires Illawarra to Creighton Cup victory

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated October 30 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bailey Abela smashed a 152 for Illawarra in their Creighton Cup win over Shoalhaven on Sunday, October 29. Picture by Dan Abela
Bailey Abela smashed a 152 for Illawarra in their Creighton Cup win over Shoalhaven on Sunday, October 29. Picture by Dan Abela

Illawarra are in the box seat to win the Creighton Cup after a big round three victory over Shoalhaven on Sunday at Bernie Regan Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
Snapshot for Round 9 of the AFLW season
Adelaide sealed a top-two AFLW finish with a thrilling three-point victory over North Melbourne. (Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS)
Justin Chadwick, Anna Harrington and Joanna Guelas
More from sports
All the photos from the Dean Mercer Dash
All the photos from the Dean Mercer Dash
A record number of contestants took part in the Dash
Agron Latifi
No comments
Two centuries highlight Illawarra's latest Creighton Cup win
Bailey Abela smashed a 152 for Illawarra in their Creighton Cup win over Shoalhaven on Sunday, October 29. Picture by Dan Abela
The Creighton Cup concludes with three T20 fixtures next Sunday
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.