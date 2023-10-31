The search for a missing international student off Fairy Meadow Beach has been called off.
Rescuers searched the ocean off the Illawarra coast for three days after the 28-year-old man disappeared while swimming with friends on Sunday, October 29.
The University of Wollongong student had been swimming with friends and was last seen frantically waving his hand for help.
Dangerous conditions forced search and rescue crews off the water around 12pm on Tuesday as six-foot swells and strong winds battered the coastline.
Volunteer life savers and Marine Rescue NSW crews, council lifeguards and NSW Police Marine Command officers had scoured the sea and coastline from Towradgi to Port Kembla in their search for the missing man.
On Wednesday, Wollongong Police acting Inspector Jayson Joerdens told the Mercury the search operations had been suspended.
"Marine Area Command [officers] will be patrolling for the next few days," he said.
A UOW spokesman said earlier this week the university was saddened by disappearance of one of its students.
"The university is providing support and counselling to staff and students affected by this incident," he said.
Click on the photo below to see more pictures from the search operation
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.