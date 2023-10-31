Illawarra Mercury
Search for missing UOW student called off amid 'dangerous' conditions

Nadine Morton
Nadine Morton
Updated October 31 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 12:01pm
The search for a missing international student off Fairy Meadow Beach has been called off as rescuers faced dangerous weather conditions.

