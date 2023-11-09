Trees were torn down, a car smashed and roofs were left leaking as a large storm struck the Illawarra on Thursday afternoon.
A weather warning was issued around 30 minutes before the wild weather hit, with many people rushing outside to take photos of the ominous clouds rolling across the escarpment.
SES volunteers received 17 calls for help across the Illawarra and Southern Highlands, the majority were to trees down and leaking roofs.
Across NSW, the SES received 280 calls for help.
Winds peaked at 52km/h in Bellambi at around 3.30pm, it was a little less in Albion Park at 50km/h and 37km/h in Kiama.
Weatherzone data shows around 5000 lighting strikes were recorded around Wollongong and Kiama from 1pm-6.30pm on Thursday, with around 2000 of them hitting the ground.
Click on the picture below to see more photos from the storm
Kiama received the most rain during the storm at 14.8 millimetres, with 12mm in Albion Park and 9.2 in Bellambi.
There is a medium chance of showers on Friday, November 10, with the chance of another thunderstorm.
The weekend's weather is expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the high 20s.
SES advice for stormy weather:
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES on 132 500.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.