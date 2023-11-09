Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain are heading towards the Illawarra with authorities warning people to use caution.
A severe weather warning was issued at 2.31pm on Thursday, November 9 by the Bureau of Meteorology.
"A moist airmass supported by an upper trough is leading to the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening," the warning states.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES on 132 500.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.