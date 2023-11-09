Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Health Minister Ryan Park warned over dire Bulli Hospital parking shortfall

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated November 9 2023 - 9:37pm, first published 8:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Demolition works underway at the old hospital site on October 30 (Facebook), an injured woman walking on hospital road on August 30 Facebook) and Margaret Hutchinson addressing Ryan Park at Wednesday night's meeting (Picture: Angela Thompson).
Demolition works underway at the old hospital site on October 30 (Facebook), an injured woman walking on hospital road on August 30 Facebook) and Margaret Hutchinson addressing Ryan Park at Wednesday night's meeting (Picture: Angela Thompson).

Residents have sounded a dire warning over a "critical" shortage of parking at Bulli hospital, telling local MP and state health minister Ryan Park it is only a matter of time before the situation claims a life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.