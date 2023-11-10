Scroll down for a full list of locations in the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands
Neighbourhood safer places are areas of last resort during a bushfire emergency, they can be used when all other options in your bushfire survival plan can't be put into action safely.
They are areas of open space such as ovals or built-up areas that are away from bushland.
The NSW Rural Fire Service urges people to know where their closest neighbourhood safer place (NSP) is prior to a bushfire emergency.
If it is unsafe to leave the area or stay and defend your home, you should go to your pre-identified NSP, but only if the path is clear, the RFS says.
Drive carefully, as there may be heavy smoke or poor visibility on the road.
"Travelling to or sheltering at a neighbourhood safer place does not guarantee your safety," the RFS says.
"People with special needs, such as the elderly and disabled, should always leave before the threat of fire."
Remain at the NSP until the bushfire threat has passed.
NSPs are not recommended for livestock and pets. Advice on what to do with animals can be found here.
If there is no NSP near you, go to a nearby well prepared home, shopping centre or oval, provided they are away from the bush.
"On a bad bushfire day got to the beach for the day, go to a shopping centre, go to a built up area so you're away from the risk," Illawarra Sutherland Team Inspector David Bartlett said.
There are no designated NSPs in Shellharbour as it is quite a built-up LGA, people are recommended to go to lower risk areas that are not on bushfire prone land.
Neighbourhood Safer Places are assessed and determined by the RFS in consultation with the Bushfire Management Committee.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.