Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Bushfire myths busted by firefighters

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
October 24 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Wingello was destroyed when a bushfire swept through the Southern Highlands on January 4, 2020. Picture by Adam McLean
A Wingello was destroyed when a bushfire swept through the Southern Highlands on January 4, 2020. Picture by Adam McLean

Think you know it all when it comes to fires and what to do if one's approaching?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.