Most of Wollongong heard it, thousands got to ride it.
Mighty locomotive 5917 roared back into Wollongong at the weekend, steam whistle blasting, as it made 10 memorable runs to Scarbourough and back.
Passengers were all smiles boarding the historic carriages at Wollongong Railway Station ahead of the hour-long journey to remember.
The Picnic Train event is run by a group of dedicated volunteers, including Lost Wollongong founder David Bottin.
"It's been a big success once again, with 4000 kids, parents and grandparents riding behind heritage steam locomotive 5917," Mr Bottin said.
"Seats always sell out well in advance and we're looking forward to doing it all again in spring 2024."
