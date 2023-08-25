Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

One-hour steam train rides return to Wollongong tracks in November

TV
By Tareyn Varley
Updated August 25 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Locomotive 5917 will pull up at Wollongong station once again this November. Picture by Adam McLean
Locomotive 5917 will pull up at Wollongong station once again this November. Picture by Adam McLean

Thousands of rail buffs will travel like it's 1899 when old-fashioned steam train rides return to Wollongong in November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Digital journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.