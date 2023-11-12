A possum had been blamed for an overnight power outage in Unanderra that left 60 homes in the dark.
Just after 10pm on Sunday, November 12, residents in Unanderra and Figtree heard a loud "explosion" before a sudden power outage.
A Central Road resident reported hearing an "explosion type boom" around 10.15pm on Sunday.
Residents on Albert Street and Cordeaux Road took to social media to report they had no power in their homes.
A William James Drive resident said it was "damn loud" and sounded like an "explosion of [sic] big car smash".
An Endeavour Energy spokesman said the outage occurred following a possum incident at a power box on Albert Road at 10.23pm.
"The protection fuses had operated after a possum short-circuited two-phase of the local high voltage network," he said.
"Crews attended and restored all supply by 12.05am."
The dead possum was found on the ground under the power lines by Endeavour Energy crews.
The spokesman explained the possum had touched both powerlines at the same time causing the outage. He said this often happens during flying fox mating season.
