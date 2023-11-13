Three years after Bunnings pulled out of its Warrawong site, shoppers have returned to the corner of King Street and Northcliffe Drive.
This weekend saw the opening of a number of stores in what has been dubbed the Bayview Centre, after Starbucks opened its doors last week.
Homewares retailers Beacon Lighting and Pillowtalk are now open, while outdoors and motoring stores Trek, Autobarn and RTM saw customers browse the aisles this weekend.
Those hoping to do their Christmas shopping early at Amart will have to wait, with the national furniture brand opening later this month.
But there's not long to wait for electronics and car enthusiasts with JB Hi Fi Home and Supercheap Auto set to open later in the week.
While shoppers can get their caffeine fix at Starbucks, other food retailers Oporto and Hungry Jacks are yet to open, leaving customers with an appetite the option of McDonalds in the complex itself.
And those after a tipple to take home will still be able to access Liqourland, before the store changes to its sister liquor barn brand First Choice Liquor.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.