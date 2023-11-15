Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Illawarra Mercury Letters, November 16, 2023

November 16 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Why Towradgi pool's sand problem has unveiled a community need: Letters, November 16, 2023
Why Towradgi pool's sand problem has unveiled a community need: Letters, November 16, 2023

With the Towradgi rock pool filling with sand, it has transformed it into a favourite for preschoolers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.