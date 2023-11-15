Why Towradgi pool's sand problem has unveiled a community need: Letters, November 16, 2023

With the Towradgi rock pool filling with sand, it has transformed it into a favourite for preschoolers.
Is this the design we need for toddlers pools; gently sloping floor.
Can existing toddlers pools throughout the LGA, be converted to replicate the "pool" at Towradgi?
Will new pools for toddlers be built to the Towradgi design? Many resort pools for toddlers and preschools are similar to the Towradgi design. Is it time to bring the public pools to the same standard?
As for Towradgi pool, please don't waste ratepayers funds clearing it until a storm has cleared the sand piles surrounding it. When it was recently cleared it took nature three days to put the sand back.
Ian Young, Towradgi
We don't need Halloween in this country, especially after what happened in Windang recently.
What is behind such an evil act attempted on innocent children? Keep children safe at all times because these types of moronic miscreants are among us at all times. They always have been, are now and always will be.
Steven Thomas, Shellharbour
Reply to the letter by Amy Hiller "Pacific Islanders call" (Mercury, November 13) is truly off with the fairies. According to Amy our nation contributes 5 per cent of greenhouse gases, globally.
Based on this Australia is committing economic and social suicide? For this people cannot pay their power bills as renewables equals high electricity prices and less reliability?
Human induced climate change is supposed to be global. Over a year our country produces 1.2 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions while China produces 30 times more? Yet, China doesn't have any legal requirement to reduce their carbon emissions until 2060? They build one new coal-fired power plant each week which helps their economy, huge manufacturing base and citizens.
If we in Australia could immediately stop our piddly 1.2 per cent carbon emissions it wouldn't make a scrap of difference globally?
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
