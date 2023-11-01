Illawarra Mercury
Ratsak rat poison slipped into trick or treat bags at Halloween

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated November 1 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:38pm
Pennie Smith holds the Ratsak bait found in the trick-or-treat lolly bag of an 11-year-old Windang resident on Tuesday, October 31. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Pennie Smith holds the Ratsak bait found in the trick-or-treat lolly bag of an 11-year-old Windang resident on Tuesday, October 31. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Two Windang children are lucky to be alive after a rat bait was allegedly slipped into their trick or treat lolly bag during a neighbourhood Halloween event.

