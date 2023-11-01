Former NRL player Paul Gallen has been filmed in an alleged bar fight at a South Coast hotel.
The Nine Network NRL commentator was restrained by up to four men inside the Shoalhaven Heads Hotel on Friday, October 27.
Gallen was at the hotel with his radio colleague Mark Levy, who is heard shouting: "Stop it. Enough, enough. Gal, stop'" as chaos erupted around the 42-year-old NSW Origin legend.
Levy and Gallen work on 2GB's Continuous Call Team during the NRL season and the Cronulla Sharks premiership-winning captain contributes to Nine's Wide World of Sports.
Witnesses claimed the fight began after Gallen lost a pool game and a cue was broken over a table.
Gallen expressed his disappointment in being filmed in the altercation in a statement to the Daily Telegraph.
"I didn't throw a punch. The video doesn't show the entire situation. I'm more disappointed for putting myself in this situation," Gallen said.
"The video circulating online does not accurately depict the full set of circumstances which included me being struck first. While I did not throw any punches in retaliation I apologise to the owners of the hotel and the other patrons for the incident."
The 42-year-old played 348 games for the Cronulla Sharks, captaining the side to their maiden premiership in 2016.
After retiring from the NRL in 2019 he turned his hand to boxing, winning 15 of 18 professional fights with two losses and a draw.
