Lake Heights teen Frederick Schwenke has already made Samoa's league and union squads

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated October 31 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 11:12am
A 14-year-old from Lake Heights is fast making a name for himself as the next big thing in rugby league and rugby union.

The Lake Heights teen tipped to be the next big thing in league and union
Lake Heights teenager Frederick Schwenke has already caught the eye of his country of birth Samoa, with selection in under 14 national rugby league and rugby union squads. Picture by Robert Peet
Even bigger things are tipped for this talented teen
