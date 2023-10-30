Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Updated
Photos

All the photos from the Dean Mercer Dash held at Thirroul Beach

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated October 30 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The third annual Dean Mercer Dash was one of the best on record with almost 60 competitors taking part on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.