The third annual Dean Mercer Dash was one of the best on record with almost 60 competitors taking part on Sunday.
So said Thirroul Surf Life Saving Club president John Dryden, who added it was a record attendance for the increasingly popular event.
"It was a great day. There was an increase on last year, which was great to see," he said.
"Conditions were really good. There was a little bit of a surf running but the starter did a great job and got everyone out without too much incident.
"The really great thing about this year was all the interstate competitors we got. In fact one of the overall winners was from Newport, up in the northern beaches surf branch.
"We are very happy with it.
"I got really good feedback from the contestants and the families that came down.
"We think we can really grow the event next year a bit more."
Thirroul SLSC hold the 5km board race in honour of two-time national Ironman champion and five-time state Ironman champion Dean Mercer.
The Surf Life Saving Australia's Hall of Fame inductee was tragically killed when his car crashed through a fence on the Gold Coast after he suffered a cardiac arrest behind the wheel in 2017. He was 47.
The first Dean Mercer Dash was held in 2021.
For the record Ben Greenhalgh was the overall and master's age (30-39-years-old) winner in the 2023 Dash, crossing the finish line in a time of 37 minutes and 58 seconds.
Zara Sharman won the women's race in a time of 40 min and 46 seconds.
