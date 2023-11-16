'Really big for me': Shellharbour junior Alex Bonetig extends Wanderers stay

Alex Bonetig's good form for the Western Sydney Wanderers has been rewarded, with the Shellharbour junior signibg a two-year contract extension with the A-League club.
The deal will see the 21-year-old at the club until the end of the 2025/26 Isuzu UTE A-Leagues season.
Bonetig has been with the Wanderers since 2016 with the new contract extension taking him to his 10th season with the club.
The Shellharbour native has grown up in the Red and Black's academy and has worked his way up from the U13s squad to the A-Leagues first team.
Bonetig said he was ready to secure his place in the team moving forward.
"To get this next two years sorted is really big for me," he said.
"I just want to secure my place in this team moving forward, get back on that pitch, and get back to that left centre-back position. I want to continue building, continue learning and continue trying to play well for the club.
"(Wanderers captain) Marcelo is my role model, I look up to him and also spend a lot of time with him on and off the pitch where he coaches me.
"In the game, I have that sense of security with him by my side but also Jack Clisby, who is an experienced player, so it's big to have him and he's always talking to me.
"I want to thank everyone that has been part of the journey so far, especially my close family.
"My dad who has coached me along the way and my mum, the rock, who helped me a lot with all the travelling. My brother as well who's currently overseas but we spent our younger years training and playing together, so I want to thank them all."
Wanderers head coach Marko Rudan congratulated Bonetig on the contract extension.
"We are delighted to see Alex commit to the club for an additional two seasons and we are very excited to continue to play a role in his development," he said.
""Alex has been part of the Wanderers for the last eight years, so it is fantastic to see his loyalty to the club be rewarded."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.