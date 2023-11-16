Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Pools at Port Kembla, Thirroul, Kiama contend for 2023 Poolz awards

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated November 16 2023 - 10:36pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Is the Illawarra home to Australia's best backyard pool?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.