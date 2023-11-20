Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 20 November 2023
Shellharbour's HAZMAT firefighters specialised training to help Illawarra community

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated November 20 2023 - 9:19pm, first published 3:04pm
Shellharbour firefighters Vanessa McKellar and Simon Barritt in specialised suits they wear during toxic incidents call outs. Picture by Adam McLean
Shellharbour firefighters Vanessa McKellar and Simon Barritt in specialised suits they wear during toxic incidents call outs. Picture by Adam McLean

White powder incidents, radioactive materials, clan labs, explosives and toxic spills - it's all in a day's work for firefighters at Shellharbour.

