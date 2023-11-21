Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos's stars continue to rise swiftly, with the Shellharbour sisters being named together in the latest Young Matildas squad.
Australian head coach Leah Blayney on Tuesday unveiled a 24-player squad to take part in an international two-match series against China in early December. The games are viewed as crucial stepping stones in their preparation for the 2024 AFC Under-20s Women's Asian Cup in Uzbekistan, which the Young Matildas and China have both qualified for.
Jynaya and Indiana, who both represent Sydney FC, were among a large contingent of talents rewarded for their strong start to the 2023/24 A-League Women's season.
"This squad has been selected to reflect and recognise those showings and ongoing performances within our recent national team environments," Blayney said.
"For a number of the players, it has been a little while since they have been with the national team group, so getting up to speed with the primary goal. For those who were a part of the qualification campaign, it is yet another chance to continue laying the platform for 2024."
Alexia Apostolakis, Milly Boughton, Georgia Cassidy, Claudia Cicco, Indiana Dos Santos, Jyana Dos Santos, Tahlia Franco, Daniela Galic, Lara Gooch, Sasha Grove, Milan Hammond, Shay Hollman, Kahli Johnson, Grace Johnston, Zoe Karpidis, Zara Kruger, Chloe Lincoln, Maya Lobo, Alana Murphy, Jessika Nash, Ella O'Grady, Aavani Prakash, Naomi Thomas-Chinnama and Peta Trimis.
