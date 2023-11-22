Three teens charged after savage Warrawong stabbing, victim fighting for life

Three teenagers have been charged and knives seized following a savage stabbing in Warrawong that left a woman fighting for life.
Paramedics were called to a public housing complex on Wegit Way to find a woman lying outside on the grass, just after 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 22.
The 39-year-old woman had stab wounds to her torso and head and was in a critical condition.
She was rushed to Wollongong Hospital and remains in a critical condition on Thursday morning.
Detectives have charged three female teens - aged 13, 14, and 15 - on nearby Northcliffe Drive.
"Officers seized a number of items, including knives, which will be sent for forensic examination," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The two older girls were charged with armed with intent to commit indictable offence, custody of knife in public place, and affray.
The 14-year-old girl was also charged with stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm.
The youngest girl was charged with affray.
All three teens were refused bail to appear at a children's court later on Thursday, November 23.
Detectives are pleading for anyone with information to come forward.
"Initial inquiries suggesting more people were present at the time of the incident," officers said.
Officers have urged anyone with information to contact Lake Illawarra Police District on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
