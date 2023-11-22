Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Three teens charged after savage Warrawong stabbing, victim fighting for life

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated November 23 2023 - 10:18am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police at the scene of a stabbing in Warrawong on Wednesday, November 22, and Wollongong Hospital. Picture by Illawarra Mercury
Police at the scene of a stabbing in Warrawong on Wednesday, November 22, and Wollongong Hospital. Picture by Illawarra Mercury

Three teenagers have been charged and knives seized following a savage stabbing in Warrawong that left a woman fighting for life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.