Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Watch

'Please don't let me die,' victim begged after horror Warrawong stabbing attack

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated November 23 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 12:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Relatives of a 39-year-old woman stabbed in Warrawong on Wednesday, November 22, have been left in shock. Pictures by Sylvia Liber
Relatives of a 39-year-old woman stabbed in Warrawong on Wednesday, November 22, have been left in shock. Pictures by Sylvia Liber

Teens armed with knives and baseball bats were allegedly looking for a fight, scared witnesses said following an overnight stabbing that left a woman fighting for life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.