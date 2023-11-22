Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Woman clinging to life after savage Warrawong stabbing

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated November 22 2023 - 9:44pm, first published 9:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have cordoned off a public housing complex in Warrawong after a woman was stabbed.
Police have cordoned off a public housing complex in Warrawong after a woman was stabbed.

A woman has been rushed to Wollongong Hospital under police escort, suffering multiple critical stab wounds to her body and head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.