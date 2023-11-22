Woman clinging to life after savage Warrawong stabbing

A woman has been rushed to Wollongong Hospital under police escort, suffering multiple critical stab wounds to her body and head.
NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived at a Warrawong public housing complex address to find the woman lying outside on the grass in a critical condition, just after 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 22.
"On arrival we found a female with three stab wounds: one to the abdomen, one just under the chest and one to the head, with significant blood loss," NSW Ambulance's Inspector Norm Rees said.
"We did a fair bit of work there to stabilise for an urgent transport under police escort.
"She'd lost a lot blood. She was near-on death's door when we arrived."
The woman remains in a critical condition at the hospital, according to a health district spokeswoman.
An estimated 100 residents and passers-by came gathered in the street to see the emergency response play out.
Among them was the woman's distressed daughter.
Part of Wegit Way remains a crime scene tonight, with multiple police officers and detectives continuing work under lights as at 9pm.
The Mercury has sought a response from NSW Police.
