Mother-of-two Kristie Mcbride identified as Warrawong stabbing victim

Warrawong mother-of-two Kristie Mcbride is fighting for her life after being stabbed, while four teenagers accused of the attack have been charged.
The savage attack was allegedly planned, witnesses said, after a group of youths went to Wegit Way just after 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 22.
Witnesses told the Mercury a group of children, some as young as 12, descended on the street to target the home of new residents. There was yelling, punches and suddenly a Ms Mcbride, 39, was stabbed.
She was left with a wound in her torso as big as a $5 note, neighbour Natasha Greaves said.
Four teenagers - two aged 14 years and two aged 15 - have been charged with a string of offences.
Ms Greaves lives next door and has known the victim for years.
"When I was putting pressure on the wound she said 'please don't let me die'. I said 'you're not dying on my hands darling'," she said. "I thought she was going [to die] in my hands."
As Ms Greaves waited for paramedics she and other neighbours kept pressure on the gaping wound.
"I was a little bit scared, I felt like vomiting ... I was numb," she said.
The 17-year-old niece of the victim said "girls rocked up at our house to fight our little sister".
"Everyone just started fighting and this girl just went up to my auntie and stabbed her," she said.
"She was standing there to protect her children and she just got stabbed. She didn't have anything in her hands, she wasn't saying anything.
"She walked over to the front yard and laid on the ground and everyone ran away."
Through tears the victim's niece said she is sad her "auntie got stabbed for no reason".
Another relative of the victim said threats of violence and death had been made by the group of youths against her family.
She said five girls and two boys were wearing backpacks when they arrived outside her home.
"I chased them down the highway as they just stabbed my auntie and as I was running behind them one of them looked back at me and then just threw the knife in someone's front yard," she said.
The knife was around 30 centimetres long.
The victim's relatives don't know the alleged attackers' names, but know who they are on Instagram.
Ms Greaves knows some of the teenagers who are involved.
"None of them live in this street," she said. "I actually got a phone call to say 'I'm coming to fight your neighbours'."
Another Wegit Way resident, Matausi, heard yelling and then saw a group of youths run past her house.
"All the kids had bats and knives," she said.
"There was an older lady chasing them down with a bat and plank of wood. It was a bit scary."
Matausi has lived in the street for a while and said it's usually a great place to live, with neighbours who look out for each other.
The victim, who is a mother of two children, remains in Wollongong Hospital in a critical condition.
Relatives of the victim said their aunt is "really kind, she just loves her family".
"She's always been very protective. We've always just had auntie there to be the protector," the said.
The four teenagers appeared in Campbelltown Children's Court on Thursday, November 23, the only one to receive bail was a 14-year-old charged with affray, the others are behind bars, including:
