Thursday, 23 November 2023
Mother-of-two Kristie Mcbride identified as Warrawong stabbing victim

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated November 23 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 5:19pm
Kristie Mcbride, 39, remains in Wollongong Hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed on Wednesday, November 22. Picture supplied
Warrawong mother-of-two Kristie Mcbride is fighting for her life after being stabbed, while four teenagers accused of the attack have been charged.

