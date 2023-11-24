Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 24 November 2023
Wollongong could lose 'city' status as Commission axed

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated November 24 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:25pm
Wollongong's status as a 'city' alongside Newcastle, Sydney and Parramatta may be under threat after the government dissolved the Greater Cities Commission. Picture from file
Wollongong's status as a 'city' alongside Newcastle, Sydney and Parramatta may be under threat after the government dissolved the Greater Cities Commission. Picture from file

Wollongong must not lose its 'city' status, as the Greater Cities Commission is set to be disbanded, property insiders have warned.

