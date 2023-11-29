In-form Bailey Abela looking to produce for NSW Country in U19 nationals

Wests Illawarra opener Bailey Abela is looking to ride the wave in what has already been a summer to remember.
The 17-year-old has been piling on the runs for club side Wests and rep teams Illawarra and Greater Illawarra respectively.
On Thursday he will be hoping to continue his fine form when he plays for the male U19 NSW Country squad at the U19 National Championships.
Fellow Illawarra young guns Angus Campbell and Ryan Cattle have also made the NSW Country squad which will contest the national championships in Albury from November 30 to December 7.
Abela said enjoying his cricket was paying dividends.
"It's great, I'm just playing a bit more freely at the moment, not overthinking cricket, just trying to enjoy it as much as I can," he said.
Abela added he was looking forward to the national championships.
"Last year [in the U17s] was a bit disappointing but I think we're ready this year to go. We've got a good side and I think we've got a lot of in-form players as well. It should be a good week."
Abela said he was looking forward also to playing along side fellow Illawarra players Angus Campbell and Ryan Cattle.
"I played with both of them in the under 17s last year. It's going to be good to play with them both again," he said.
"I've worked hard with Angus Campbell in the nets together over the last few years. He's been really crucial in my development.
"I think we've sort of just helped each other over the years and been able to grow together as a partnership.
"Hopefully we can have a good tournament."
NSW Country open their U19 National Championships campaign on Thursday with a clash against Queensland before playing Northern Territory on December 1, Australian Capital Territory on December 3 and Western Australia on December 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.