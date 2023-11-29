Illawarra duo called up for NSW water polo representative honours

Illawarra water polo rising star Sam Rolfe is ready to take his game to the next level after being called up to the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association boys team.
The Keira High School student received the opportunity after putting in a stellar performance at the NSW Boys State Championships, which were held at the University of Wollongong campus last week.
Representing South Coast, the 16-year-old helped guide the side to a fifth-place finish and received the Robert Greenwood Award for great sportsmanship. The competition was won by Sydney North, with Hunter and Riverina taking home the silver and bronze medals respectively.
Rolfe's promotion comes on the back of Smiths Hill High School student Vera Bosancic being picked in the NSW CHS girls water polo side earlier this month.
Rolfe told the Mercury that he was delighted to receive the NSW CHS opportunity.
"It's a very big honour. I was happy with my form during the tournament, it was a tough competition," the teenager said.
"I've been playing water polo for about four years ago, my dad used to play so that's how I got into it. I love the physical nature of it and how hard the sport actually is."
