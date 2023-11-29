Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Photos
Junior Sport

Illawarra duo called up for NSW water polo representative honours

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 29 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keira High School student Sam Rolfe prepares to pass the ball to a South Coast teammate on Friday. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Keira High School student Sam Rolfe prepares to pass the ball to a South Coast teammate on Friday. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Illawarra water polo rising star Sam Rolfe is ready to take his game to the next level after being called up to the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association boys team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.